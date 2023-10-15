Fashion retailing
TFG’s finance chief Bongiwe Ntuli joins exodus from listed companies’ C-suites
Group CEO Anthony Thunström is set to juggle both roles after Ntuli steps down
15 October 2023 - 17:37
TFG CEO Anthony Thunström will have his work cut out for him having to simultaneously hold the demanding role of CFO after the abrupt resignation of Bongiwe Ntuli.
TFG, the owner of brands including Coricraft, American Swiss, Foschini and Jet, announced on Friday that after nearly five years Ntuli will leave the group at the end of November to pursue new interests...
