×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay reports leap in sales but warns of rising inflation

In SA, Pick n Pay noted like-for-like sales growth of 8.3%, above internal inflation of 5%

BL Premium
26 July 2022 - 11:00 Katharine Child

Pick n Pay has reported double-digit growth for the first 18 weeks of its financial year, when it was able to keep store price rises below consumer inflation. However, it expects that to worsen.

Sales rose 10.7% in the 18-weeks trading to July 3, the group said in a trading update, with sales in SA up 10.5%, reflecting both volumes and price growth. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.