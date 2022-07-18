×

Companies

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis — Spar vs Pick n Pay

Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

18 July 2022 - 22:02
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

Join independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta as he shares technical analysis on Spar and Pick n Pay.

