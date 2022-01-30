Steinhoff turns to debt mountain after getting audit thumbs-up
30 January 2022 - 18:13
Four years and many sleepless nights later, Steinhoff has taken a big step on the road to corporate rehabilitation after receiving an unqualified audit for its 2021 financial results released on Friday with its annual report.
The debt-laden multinational furniture retailer is still running at a loss but has managed to reduce the red ink to €850m in 2021 from €2.3bn (R39bn) a year earlier. ..
