Choppies resumes trade on the JSE after two-year suspension

The group has faced difficulties in publishing its financial results amid questions around its inventory levels

13 November 2020 - 10:45 Karl Gernetzky
Choppies CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu. Picture: CALVIN ANDERSON
Choppies CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu. Picture: CALVIN ANDERSON

Botswana-based discount retailer Choppies has resumed trading on the JSE after a two year hiatus, following legal and accounting scandals related to its inventory levels.

Choppies, which has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and secondary listing on the JSE, was suspended from the local bourse in September 2018 after it delayed releasing its financial results.

Then-auditor PwC began “reassessing a number of past accounting practices and policies,” while ​Choppies has recently struggled to publish results with sufficient information to satisfy the JSE.

Choppies said after extensive engagement the JSE had agreed to lift its suspension with effect from Friday, which follows its reinstatement on the BSE in July. That reinstatement followed the publication of delayed results, including for its year to end-June 2018.

The group had published its results for the year to end June 2020 in September, which had  included qualifications regarding inventories, but these remain “technical in nature,” Choppies said.

“Continuous monitoring of group profit margins by management has also not identified any unexplainable discrepancies for the periods affected by the inventory qualification, providing further comfort on the inventory balance reported,” the statement read.

Allegations of fraud surrounded the company relating to how it had conducted and recorded stock takes at its SA-owned stores at the time and its Zimbabwe businesses.

Last year, the retailer announced an investigation by an EY forensic team, which uncovered accounting irregularities. The board then suspended CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu, who was later reinstated. The group has said that “no evidence could be found that any person was prejudiced, nor that fraud was committed.”

Choppies also saw its then auditor PwC terminate its working relationship due to the retailer’s risk profile. 

Choppies struggled to find new auditors until Mazars took it on, which further delayed its results.

Mazars had only been appointed as auditors in February 2020, and as a result had been unable to observe the physical counting of inventories at certain locations.

Mazars said in its audit opinion for the year to end-June 2020 it had been unable to satisfy itself on this issue through alternative means, and as a result, could not determine whether any adjustments to the group’s cost of sales would have been necessary.

With Katharine Child

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Choppies finally releases its audited 2019 results

The food retailer says full-year operating losses have widened to about R460m, mainly due to dismal trading conditions in the North West
Companies
3 months ago

EDITORIAL: Curbing of supermarkets a welcome move

The big chains wield an extraordinary influence over the retail sector as well as property development, to the detriment of smaller players
Opinion
11 months ago

JSE suspends Choppies and Orion Real Estate for late results

Choppies blames the delay on a change in auditor, but there's little word from Orion 
Companies
2 years ago

Related Articles

Choppies holds on to dividend amid Covid-19 hit

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Choppies releases full forensic report as battle rages on

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Choppies sorts out shareholder dispute in Zimbabwe

Companies / Retail & Consumer

