Choppies resumes trade on the JSE after two-year suspension

Botswana-based discount retailer Choppies has resumed trading on the JSE after a two year hiatus, following legal and accounting scandals related to its inventory levels.

Choppies, which has a primary listing on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) and secondary listing on the JSE, was suspended from the local bourse in September 2018 after it delayed releasing its financial results.

Then-auditor PwC began “reassessing a number of past accounting practices and policies,” while ​Choppies has recently struggled to publish results with sufficient information to satisfy the JSE.

Choppies said after extensive engagement the JSE had agreed to lift its suspension with effect from Friday, which follows its reinstatement on the BSE in July. That reinstatement followed the publication of delayed results, including for its year to end-June 2018.

The group had published its results for the year to end June 2020 in September, which had included qualifications regarding inventories, but these remain “technical in nature,” Choppies said.

“Continuous monitoring of group profit margins by management has also not identified any unexplainable discrepancies for the periods affected by the inventory qualification, providing further comfort on the inventory balance reported,” the statement read.

Allegations of fraud surrounded the company relating to how it had conducted and recorded stock takes at its SA-owned stores at the time and its Zimbabwe businesses.

Last year, the retailer announced an investigation by an EY forensic team, which uncovered accounting irregularities. The board then suspended CEO Ramachandran Ottapathu, who was later reinstated. The group has said that “no evidence could be found that any person was prejudiced, nor that fraud was committed.”

Choppies also saw its then auditor PwC terminate its working relationship due to the retailer’s risk profile.

Choppies struggled to find new auditors until Mazars took it on, which further delayed its results.

Mazars had only been appointed as auditors in February 2020, and as a result had been unable to observe the physical counting of inventories at certain locations.

Mazars said in its audit opinion for the year to end-June 2020 it had been unable to satisfy itself on this issue through alternative means, and as a result, could not determine whether any adjustments to the group’s cost of sales would have been necessary.

With Katharine Child

