Companies / Retail & Consumer Weekend booze ban makes no sense, says Pick n Pay chair BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has called for the ban on the weekend sale of alcohol in stores to be lifted, saying it makes “no sense”.

He was speaking at the virtual presentation of the retailer’s first-half results from March to August, which saw a 20% fall in revenue as a result of lockdown trading restrictions on items such as alcohol and clothing.