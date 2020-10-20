Weekend booze ban makes no sense, says Pick n Pay chair
20 October 2020 - 20:11
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has called for the ban on the weekend sale of alcohol in stores to be lifted, saying it makes “no sense”.
He was speaking at the virtual presentation of the retailer’s first-half results from March to August, which saw a 20% fall in revenue as a result of lockdown trading restrictions on items such as alcohol and clothing.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now