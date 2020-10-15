State shouldn’t target foreign traders, says Pick n Pay’s Ackerman
Gareth Ackerman also praised the country’s food retailers for keeping the nation fed during the lockdown
15 October 2020 - 18:32
Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has criticised the government’s intentions to restrict foreign nationals from running businesses in Gauteng townships, saying it is going about its plans the “wrong way”.
He was speaking at the Consumer Goods Council of SA virtual summit on Thursday, in his position as co-chair of the council.
