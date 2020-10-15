Companies / Retail & Consumer State shouldn’t target foreign traders, says Pick n Pay’s Ackerman Gareth Ackerman also praised the country’s food retailers for keeping the nation fed during the lockdown BL PREMIUM

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman has criticised the government’s intentions to restrict foreign nationals from running businesses in Gauteng townships, saying it is going about its plans the “wrong way”.

He was speaking at the Consumer Goods Council of SA virtual summit on Thursday, in his position as co-chair of the council.