The geography of gender: where women work, economies grow

According to the Women Matter Africa report by McKinsey & Company, companies with gender-diverse executive teams are 20% more likely to experience above average profitability. Women also represent the most significant consumer base — 89% of African women are the decision-makers or co-decision-makers for household purchases, according to the IPSOS Women Index. Having more people at the top who inherently understand their target audience can only be healthy for business. So, it is time the development of women is prioritised within business objectives and becomes a measure of success.

The responsibility to champion women in work not only benefits profit margins, but also the development of women, institutions and societies around the world. Where women work, economies grow.

Three avenues of change

As the UN Sustainable Development Goals demonstrate, creating the right culture to open up possibilities for women requires direct and indirect approaches. There are three channels by which organisations can affect change:

1. Education: women are still largely under-represented in science, technology, education and maths (Stem), on boards and senior roles in companies, especially in tech. Business-led education initiatives play a key role in tackling this. Mastercard’s Girls4Tech Stem programme aims to inspire girls, aged between eight and 12, to both enjoy and continue with Stem subjects. Having reached 400,000 girls in 25 countries, we are now on the way to reaching 1 million by 2025.

In developing countries, one in four girls is not in school. The inability for caregivers to pay for education is a main driver of children missing days of school or not being able to attend at all. This problem especially affects girls who are pulled out of school at a higher rate than boys.

To help address this, Mastercard, in partnership with Unicef Uganda and the ministry of education in Uganda, launched Kupaa, a digital platform that tackles the challenge of paying school tuition by allowing caregivers to pay in small amounts over time and multiple individuals to contribute funds to the child’s education.

This removes two critical barriers: direct costs, which are the large sum tuition costs, and indirect costs, such as time and travel expenses to make payments. As research shows that each year a child is in school, increases their earning potential by 8 to 10% — and even higher for girls. Such a solution could help change the economic trajectory of a quarter of a million people and more.

2. Empowerment: education is only the first step. We need to get more women into the workforce and then empower them to thrive. But the MIWE research showed that in many countries there is a clear disconnect between education, financial access, and women’s ability to thrive in the businesses of their native economy. For example, SA has a high percentage of female knowledge assets and financial access compared to other African countries included in MIWE.