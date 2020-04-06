KFC owner withholds rent in SA amid lockdown

KFC-owner Yum! Brands has told landlords in SA that the US firm will not be paying rent while outlets are closed during a three-week government-enforced lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision relates to 48 company-owned outlets in the continent’s most industrialised country, a spokesperson for KFC SA said in e-mailed comments.

The remainder of the 1,145 KFC fried-chicken restaurants across Africa are operated by franchisees who are making their own arrangements, she said.

One owner of more than 40 KFC shops across four Sub-Saharan Africa countries, Grant Wheatley, said he is in talks with landlords, banks and suppliers about arrangements to cope with the shutdown.

SA has ordered all restaurants to close during the period, including delivery services, with reopening scheduled for April 17. Botswana and Lesotho, where Wheatley has outlets, have also imposed shutdowns.