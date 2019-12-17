WATCH: Why Taste has lost its appetite for fast-food

It's been a tough six months for Taste Holdings. The group reported interim results last Friday, posting a 10% fall in revenue.

The group’s headline loss per share narrowed, but that was mainly the result of a rights issue earlier in 2019. Taste is now looking to become a pure luxury retail group comprising NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World's Finest Watches.

CEO Duncan Crosson spoke to Business Day TV about where this new strategy will take the business.