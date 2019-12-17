Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: Why Taste has lost its appetite for fast-food

Business Day TV spoke to Taste CEO Duncan Crosson about the strategy shift at the group

17 December 2019 - 10:37 Business Day TV
Taste is now looking to become a pure luxury retail group comprising NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World's Finest Watches. Picture: REUTERS
Taste is now looking to become a pure luxury retail group comprising NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World's Finest Watches. Picture: REUTERS

It's been a tough six months for Taste Holdings. The group reported interim results last Friday, posting a 10% fall in revenue.

The group’s headline loss per share narrowed, but that was mainly the result of a rights issue earlier in 2019. Taste is now looking to become a pure luxury retail group comprising NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World's Finest Watches.

CEO Duncan Crosson spoke to Business Day TV about where this new strategy will take the business.

Taste says Domino’s is financially supporting its pizza disposal

The South African franchise of Domino’s is the last remaining food business of Taste Holdings, which is shifting its focus to luxury goods
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Why US food franchises are not working in SA

Anthony Clark of Small Talk Daily Research talks to Business Day TV about Grand Parade Investments and Taste Holdings
Companies
1 week ago

Taste Holdings CEO Dylan Pienaar steps down

Taste says Dylan Pienaar leaves as the company evolves into a luxury brands firm
Companies
1 week ago

No fat profits amid fast-food slump

In this cut-throat sector there’s no quick recipe for meaty returns
Companies
2 weeks ago

JSE could be subdued ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

Investors are waiting for further developments in the US-China trade war, including US President Donald Trump's decision on a Hong Kong bill
Markets
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.