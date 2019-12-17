News Leader
WATCH: Why Taste has lost its appetite for fast-food
Business Day TV spoke to Taste CEO Duncan Crosson about the strategy shift at the group
17 December 2019 - 10:37
It's been a tough six months for Taste Holdings. The group reported interim results last Friday, posting a 10% fall in revenue.
The group’s headline loss per share narrowed, but that was mainly the result of a rights issue earlier in 2019. Taste is now looking to become a pure luxury retail group comprising NWJ, Arthur Kaplan and World's Finest Watches.
CEO Duncan Crosson spoke to Business Day TV about where this new strategy will take the business.