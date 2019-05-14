Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Astral slashed its interim dividend

14 May 2019 - 05:46 Business Day TV
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Chris Schutte, CEO of Astral Foods. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA

Astral reported a 52% plunge in interim earnings on Monday, as the poultry producer battled higher costs and lower selling prices.  

The company expects feed prices to increase in the second half of its financial year.

CEO Chris Schutte joined Business Day TV to talk about what this means for Astral’s future earnings.

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about how increases in feed costs will affect the poultry producer’s future earnings

