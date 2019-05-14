News Leader
WATCH: Why Astral slashed its interim dividend
14 May 2019 - 05:46
Astral reported a 52% plunge in interim earnings on Monday, as the poultry producer battled higher costs and lower selling prices.
The company expects feed prices to increase in the second half of its financial year.
CEO Chris Schutte joined Business Day TV to talk about what this means for Astral’s future earnings.
