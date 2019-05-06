Companies / Retail & Consumer

IKEA opens central Paris store to cater for changing shopping habits

06 May 2019 - 17:07 Dominique Vidalon
IKEA Group President & CEO Jesper Brodin attends the opening of the company's first store in the heart of Paris, France, May 6, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / CHARLES PLATIAU
Paris — IKEA opened its first store in the heart of Paris on Monday, its latest step in developing a new range of shops designed to meet changing customer habits.

IKEA, the world’s biggest furniture retailer, is known for its vast self-service out-of-town stores, but it is adapting its business model in the face of mounting competition and customers who prefer the ease of buying items of furniture online.

To a soundtrack of Abba songs and with staff waving blue and yellow Swedish flags, IKEA opened the doors on Monday at its first store in central Paris, in the Madeleine district, which will be its 34th outlet overall in France.

“La Madeleine is an innovation test laboratory for us. We want to serve the people who know and love IKEA but think IKEA is too far away,” Jesper Brodin, CEO of Ingka Group which owns most IKEA stores, said.

“If La Madeleine is successful, we will open more such stores in France, but also in the US, Japan,” he said.

Its other city-centre formats include a dedicated kitchen showroom in Stockholm, a London store offering personalised planning for home renovations, and one for living-room furniture in Madrid.

IKEA, which had global sales of about €39bn in 2018, plans to invest €400m in France over the next three years.

The Madeleine store should also boost Paris’s retail sector, which has been hit by France’s “yellow vest” anti-government protests since late 2018.

IKEA’s new French investments will entail upgrades to its existing store network, building up new city-centre stores, offering new services and improving its online capabilities.

France is IKEA’s third-largest market, after Germany and the US.

Since taking over as group CEO in 2017, Brodin has led efforts to overhaul the IKEA business model to respond to the rise in e-commerce. The group is planning to roll out furniture rentals to its main markets to appeal to increasingly environmentally conscious and transient customers.

“Yes, we will test furniture rentals in this (La Madeleine) store, probably within a year,” said Brodin.

To help accelerate its services drive, IKEA bought US odd-jobs site TaskRabbit in September 2017, expanding it in the US. It has since launched it in Britain and Canada.

“France is next, with Paris this summer,” Brodin said.

The new 5,400m² Madeleine store spreads over two levels, and will employ 140 people. The store will include a salad bar and restaurant, and offer Feng Shui, cooking classes and workshops on repairing furniture or on home renovation. It will also host art exhibits. Items that cannot be taken from the store can be ordered online and delivered at home or to 350 pickup points for parcels up to 20kg.

IKEA employs about 10,000 people in France, where its sales rose 3% in the 2017/18 fiscal year to €2.83bn.

Reuters

Home-grown lettuce and meatballs?

Ikea expects to start serving home-grown salad to customers in Sweden next month
Business
4 weeks ago

I feel betrayed by these people, says Christo Wiese

Former Steinhoff chair says retail giant's management abused his trust
Business
1 month ago

RON DERBY: More bloody noses to follow as SA's corporate con is exposed

The dramatic collapse of a company as large as Steinhoff in a country whose private sector was being held up as an example for all to follow brought ...
Opinion
5 months ago

Ikea plans 7,500 job cuts, but will hire 11,500 for online push

The iconic Swedish furniture giant says changing lifestyles means ‘the retail landscape is transforming at a scale and pace we’ve never seen before’
Companies
5 months ago

