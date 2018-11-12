Higher wood and metal prices hit Ikea profit

The owner of the Ikea furniture brand reported a drop in annual underlying profit on Monday, hit by higher wood and metal prices.

After decades of rapid growth, the world’s biggest furniture brand is battling to adapt to the rise of online rivals such as Amazon and made.com, while also trying to maintain its hallmark affordability amid rising raw material and other costs.

As part of an overhaul in 2016, design, in-house production and supply chain management transferred to brand owner Inter Ikea from Ikea Group, which owns most of the stores.

Inter Ikea said on Monday its net profit for the 12 months through August was €1.45bn, compared with €912m a year earlier, when the firm took €812m in goodwill write-downs for the acquired businesses.

“If we took that out of the FY17 result, you get to a net result of 1.7-billion. So, we are actually dropping a bit,” Inter Ikea CFO Martin van Dam said.

Inter Ikea reported a 12% rise in net sales to €25.5bn, but said costs — mainly for wood and metals — outpaced wholesale sales, and it has not passed them all on to franchisees.

“We see raw material and materials costs increasing. We see tariff challenges. We see salaries gradually increasing. And by that definition, we get an in-price onto our products that is challenging,” Van Dam said.

“It would be super easy to charge the retailers with that and call it a happy day, but that doesn’t work, because we want to commit ourselves to the totality of Ikea of low pricing. And by that definition we have to give up margin to be successful collectively in a franchise dimension,” he said.

Margin Squeeze

Inter Ikea produces about 10% of the range and sources the rest from external suppliers. It raised prices to franchisees by 0.2%, but took a 1% hit to its gross margin on those sales.

Investments in the supply chain, range development and in new store concepts and services also weighed. Ikea has been opening city-centre showrooms in a bid to appeal to a growing number of shoppers reluctant to travel to its big out-of-town warehouses, while also offering services such as furniture assembly.

“Also, with online sales growing we are making changes to our supply chain set-up to accommodate for alternative ways to deliver Ikea products to end customers. In this we have to become more efficient still,” Van Dam said.