WATCH: Why Woolies cut its interim dividend
22 February 2019 - 11:35
Retailer Woolworths released its interim results on Thursday, reporting a 2.9% drop in earnings. Group sales, however, rose 1.9%. The food division remains the outperformer, with sales increasing 6.3%.
The company cut its interim dividend for a second consecutive financial year.
CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day TV to take a look at the numbers and provide some insight.
