WATCH: Why Woolies cut its interim dividend

22 February 2019 - 11:35 Busines Day TV
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD
Picture: REUTERS/ROGAN WARD

Retailer Woolworths released its interim results on Thursday, reporting a 2.9% drop in earnings. Group sales, however, rose 1.9%. The food division remains the outperformer, with sales increasing 6.3%.

The company cut its interim dividend for a second consecutive financial year.

CEO Ian Moir joined Business Day TV to take a look at the numbers and provide some insight.

Woolworths CEO Ian Moir talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s interim results

