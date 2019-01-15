Companies / Retail & Consumer

Distell sets up firm to drive global growth

Libertas Vineyards and Estates will house portfolio of premium wines

15 January 2019 - 19:35 Siseko Njobeni
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Distell, which owns brands such as Nederburg and Durbanville Hills has launched a stand-alone company to drive global sale of its premium wines.

The formation of Libertas Vineyards and Estates represents a shift from Distell’s previous model in which premium wines were managed as a division within the company’s large portfolio.

Kay Nash, MD of Libertas Vineyards and Estates, said on Tuesday the move would sharpen the global penetration of Distell’s premium wines.

“Distell is a multicategory company. We have learnt that premium wines require special focus. This requires a special set of skill. The establishment of Libertas Vineyards and Estates gives us space to focus on premium wines. Distell can also concentrate on other things,” Nash said.

Libertas Vineyards and Estates is a wholly owned subsidiary of Distell, the global producer of wines, spirits and ciders.

Nash said the move out of Distell and the  creation of an independent board of directors would support focus on the premium and fine wine category.

“We are making bold decisions regarding how we operate and compete and Distell with their strong wine DNA are championing the need for a new approach. There is recognition that the category is challenging and inherently complex and requires a specialist focus, different culture and entrepreneurial approach,” she said.

The portfolio of brands that will be housed in Libertas Vineyards and Estates include Alto, Nederburg, Durbanville Hills, Plaisir de Merle, Pongrácz, Fleur du Cap and Allesverloren as well as the heritage assets of Chateau Libertas, Zonnebloem and the Tabernacle.

Distell said the new business  would revitalise the Oude Libertas site, which  would be the new home for premium wine in Stellenbosch.

Nash said the new company’s immediate focus  was to review its large portfolio. She said Libertas Vineyards and Estates  had to streamline its portfolio because it operated in a complex category. “The cost of this complexity is significant and it hinders our ability to focus and support winning propositions,” she said.

 The company’s priority  was to ensure that its products thrived in the market. “You want to make sure that the brands you put in the shelves succeed,” said Nash.

Libertas Vineyards and Estates’ current portfolio includes eight brands and 40 subbrands operating in 88 markets globally.

Nash said the company  had started to consolidate the secondary production from four sites to a single site at Nederburg in the Western Cape in a move to ensure an efficient supply chain.

In its 2018 annual report, Distell said its strategy to focus on core brands such as Nederburg, Drostdy-Hof and Durbanville Hills had yielded positive results in the year ended June 30 2018.

“The disposal of noncore brand assets and the creation of a dedicated premium wine business unit are expected to further enhance this category,” Distell said in the report.

Distell pointed out the modest growth in international markets in the past financial year. It said its pursuit for growth in international markets such as Europe, US and Asia Pacific  will focus on the premium portfolio, “emphasising the intrinsic qualities of our brands”.

Distell’s other brands include Savanna, Amarula and Viceroy.

Distell shares on Tuesday gained 3.25% to R114.61.

njobenis@bdlive.co.za

Distell to distribute cannabis lager for Poison City Brewing

Distribution partnership necessary because demand has 'overwhelmingly exceeded capacity', according to craft brewer's co-founder
Companies
1 month ago

Distell share price sinks on lower sales

Asset manager CEO says the government has been milking the company in recent years
Companies
2 months ago

Taxman dampens Distell party spirit

Excise as a percentage of sales was 26.4% in the year to June 2018, a staggering increase from the 16.8% Distell had to pay in 2001
Companies
4 months ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Eskom pleads for tariff hikes and state bailout ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Absa accused of attempting to bully exotic car ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Brait’s New Look debt-for-equity plan sparks ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
EXCLUSIVE: Absa wants to win back its retail crown
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom pleads for aid to escape ‘debt trap’
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

Distell distils its cloudy control issues
Business

WATCH: How Distell plans to navigate its relisting
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Distell and Capevin to complete merger
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.