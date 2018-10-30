General Electric cuts dividend to 1c on the back of $22bn writedown

New York — General Electric (GE) slashed its quarterly dividend to 1c a share, promised to restructure its power unit and said it faced a deeper accounting probe as new CEO Larry Culp took his first steps to revive the struggling conglomerate.

GE said the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice had expanded ongoing investigations to include a $22bn writedown of goodwill from GE’s power division, which GE reported on Tuesday.

GE’s restructuring of Power comes as the 126-year-old company, once the most valuable US corporation, is reeling from missteps that have eroded profits and forced it to announce more than $40 billion in writedowns in less than a year, among the largest such actions in US corporate history.

Culp, who took over on October 1, delivered more bad news on Tuesday: GE will significantly miss its full-year cash flow target of about $6bn, and cannot estimate profits for the year until Culp gets more detail about its ailing power unit.

GE all but eliminated its quarterly dividend of 12c a share to conserve $3.9bn in cash. Analysts viewed that positively, and Culp said there were no plans to raise equity capital, as some analysts had feared.

“My priorities in my first 100 days are positioning our businesses to win, starting with Power, and accelerating deleveraging,” Culp said in the results statement.

GE shares were down 8.5% at $10.21. They had been up earlier after the results.

New power structure

Former CEO John Flannery, who was on the job for just 14 months, said in June that GE would pare its focus to jet engines, power plants and renewable energy by disposing of its healthcare and Baker Hughes units, along with other restructuring already in the works.

Culp added on Tuesday that GE will put its gas turbine equipment and services businesses in a new unit, a move analysts said likely foreshadows the sale of other power assets, such as steam turbines, nuclear plants and power grids.