General Electric cuts dividend to 1c on the back of $22bn writedown
New York — General Electric (GE) slashed its quarterly dividend to 1c a share, promised to restructure its power unit and said it faced a deeper accounting probe as new CEO Larry Culp took his first steps to revive the struggling conglomerate.
GE said the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Department of Justice had expanded ongoing investigations to include a $22bn writedown of goodwill from GE’s power division, which GE reported on Tuesday.
GE’s restructuring of Power comes as the 126-year-old company, once the most valuable US corporation, is reeling from missteps that have eroded profits and forced it to announce more than $40 billion in writedowns in less than a year, among the largest such actions in US corporate history.
Culp, who took over on October 1, delivered more bad news on Tuesday: GE will significantly miss its full-year cash flow target of about $6bn, and cannot estimate profits for the year until Culp gets more detail about its ailing power unit.
GE all but eliminated its quarterly dividend of 12c a share to conserve $3.9bn in cash. Analysts viewed that positively, and Culp said there were no plans to raise equity capital, as some analysts had feared.
“My priorities in my first 100 days are positioning our businesses to win, starting with Power, and accelerating deleveraging,” Culp said in the results statement.
GE shares were down 8.5% at $10.21. They had been up earlier after the results.
New power structure
Former CEO John Flannery, who was on the job for just 14 months, said in June that GE would pare its focus to jet engines, power plants and renewable energy by disposing of its healthcare and Baker Hughes units, along with other restructuring already in the works.
Culp added on Tuesday that GE will put its gas turbine equipment and services businesses in a new unit, a move analysts said likely foreshadows the sale of other power assets, such as steam turbines, nuclear plants and power grids.
GE took on much of that capability in 2015 with a $10bn acquisition of power assets from Alstom. It argued it could boost margins and profits. But profits fell as demand for fossil power plants slowed in response to cheaper solar and wind systems. Power services faced stiff competition in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, and use of large power plants has declined, slowing repair revenue.
GE wrote down $22bn in goodwill because the promised profits from power are now unlikely.
“They are acknowledging that it is not going to turn around in a hurry,” said Paul Healy, a professor at the Harvard Business School who focuses on corporate financial reporting.
Largely as a result, GE reported a loss of $22.8bn for the third quarter on Tuesday. The power business lost $631m in the quarter.
Overall, GE posted a loss of $2.63 a share, compared with 16c profit a year ago, on a 4% revenue decline to $29.6bn. Adjusted earnings were 14c a share, down from 21c a year ago. Analysts had expected 20c a share, according to Refinitiv data.
Orders at the power division fell 18% and revenue fell 33% in the quarter.
“The only way out of this mess is to restructure power,” said Scott Davis, analyst at Melius Research in New York. “It will bottom eventually.” GE did not cut its earnings forecast for the year from the most recent $1 to $1.07 per share, as some had expected.
Analysts have cut estimates for adjusted earnings to 88c a share, on average, according to Refinitiv data. A spokeswoman said GE would not hit the old targets, but was not providing new ones just yet.
“I just don’t think Larry has his hands around this fully yet, enough to put his stamp of approval on guidance,” Davis said.
Credit agencies have since cut GE’s ratings, increasing its debt costs, and its financial challenges, which have prompted talk that it will issue stock to raise capital, limit the funds GE has to fix its power division, according to analysts.
Reuters
