Companies / Retail & Consumer

Botswana-based grocer Choppies sheds light on the delay of its full-year results

Its statement led to the lifting of the temporary suspension of its shares on the JSE and Botswana Stock Exchange

27 September 2018 - 16:08 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: CHOPPIES FACEBOOK
Picture: CHOPPIES FACEBOOK

Botswana-based grocery retailer Choppies has shed light on the reasons for the delay in the publication of its year-end results

Its statement led to the lifting of the temporary suspension of its shares on the JSE and Botswana Stock Exchange.

The company said its board and external auditors PwC have identified a number of matters relating to the current and earlier financial periods, which require independent verification and expert legal analysis and advice.

These include certain business acquisition transactions undertaken by the South African subsidiary during the 2017 and 2018 financial years, and ramifications of  a shareholder dispute in Zimbabwe.

Choppies said that while these independent verifications and expert legal analyses have been initiated, their completion date and outcomes remain uncertain, thus affecting the finalisation of the results for the year to end-June. The company, which operates in Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe, said the finding could also affect the final results of the current financial year.

Choppies expanded its footprint in SA in 2015 and competes with with the likes of Shoprite at the lower-end income brackets. In 2017, it opened 71 stores in SA, making the country its second-largest market after Botswana.

The share price swung widely in the afternoon, dropping as much as 25% before reversing course to trade 8% to 52c on the JSE.

Botswana coal miner Minergy looks south

The Gaborone-listed company plans to produce 2.4-million tons a year, mostly for South African industrial users facing supply shortages
Companies
1 day ago

Choppies results not chop chop

Botswana-based food retailer’s shares tumble 85% as it delays financials
Companies
1 day ago

Botswana says China agreed to extend loan, cancel debt

President Mokgweetsi Masisi did not disclose the size of the loan, which was sweetened with debt cancellation of P80m and a P340m grant ...
World
16 days ago

Choppies shows growth in sales and profit in delayed interims

The grocery chain says there was ‘significant improvement’ in North West stores and it expects the trend to continue in the second half ...
Companies
5 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Asisa will not back BEE targets for assets
Companies / Financial Services
2.
I did a good job, says Andrew Darfoor
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec rides out Viceroy storm with impressive ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Shareholders a step closer to suing Steinhoff in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Behind Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor′s ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Botswana coal miner Minergy looks south
Companies / Mining

Choppies results not chop chop
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.