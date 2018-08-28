Five tough questions Markus Jooste must answer before parliament

Markus Jooste has agreed to appear before parliament on September 5 to answer questions about the collapse of Steinhoff.

Rob Rose, author of the upcoming book Steinheist has compiled a list of five important questions Jooste must answer.

1. You admitted to making "mistakes" in your resignation e-mail to friends and colleagues, what were these mistakes?

2. How is it that, despite the allegations made over the past few months, you still continue to live the high life in Hermanus? Why have you not yet accounted to the public about what happened?

3. How do you respond to the evidence that suggests Steinhoff's profits had been fraudulently inflated through the use of secretive companies in Europe?