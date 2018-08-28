Five tough questions Markus Jooste must answer before parliament
He must come clean about the 'mistakes' he made when the greatest corporate scandal in recent history engulfed Steinhoff
Markus Jooste has agreed to appear before parliament on September 5 to answer questions about the collapse of Steinhoff.
Rob Rose, author of the upcoming book Steinheist has compiled a list of five important questions Jooste must answer.
1. You admitted to making "mistakes" in your resignation e-mail to friends and colleagues, what were these mistakes?
2. How is it that, despite the allegations made over the past few months, you still continue to live the high life in Hermanus? Why have you not yet accounted to the public about what happened?
3. How do you respond to the evidence that suggests Steinhoff's profits had been fraudulently inflated through the use of secretive companies in Europe?
4. Christo Wiese is now suing Steinhoff for R59bn, and others, including GT Ferreira, have also lodged big claims. A key part of the argument against you by investors is that you lied to them. How do you respond to that?
5. Evidence shows that you made millions in your personal capacity through side-deals involving Steinhoff, dating back many years. Why were these "related party deals" never declared to investors or the public?
Please sign in or register to comment.