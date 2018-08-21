Steinhoff International suspends two former executives

Steinhoff International Holdings suspended former CFO Ben La Grange and former director Stephan Grobler in the first action taken against executives by the company as part of an ongoing investigation into the retailer’s finances following an accounting scandal.

While both La Grange and Grobler stepped down from their roles earlier this year, they remained on short-term consultancy deals, Steinhoff said in an e-mailed response to questions on Tuesday. The company appointed auditors at PwC to probe its accounts after the uncovering of irregularities triggered a share-price collapse late last year.

La Grange worked under Steinhoff former CEO Markus Jooste, who quit when the scandal erupted. He was CFO for almost five years.

Bloomberg