WATCH: Inside the Star-Tekkie Town saga

29 June 2018 - 09:15 Business Day TV
Tekkie Town. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS/SUNDAY TIMES
On Thursday Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) moved to allay investors’ concerns following a number of worrying developments at its Speciality Fashion and Footwear division.

Business Day reported that this all began with the resignation of the division’s CEO, Bernard Mostert, and other senior executives on Monday.

In a Sens statement on Thursday, Star said contingency plans were in place to ensure operations continued at full capacity.

Business Day journalist Warren Thompson joined Business Day TV in the studio to provide some more details on this fascinating story.

