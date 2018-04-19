Clicks expansion well ahead of target, says CEO David Kneale

Clicks expanded its store footprint by 24 during the six months to end-February, taking its total to 646 outlets.

"Clicks is anticipated to continue its growth momentum and will be opening 40 new stores this year, well ahead of the target of 25 to 30 stores," CEO David Kneale said in the retailer’s interim results statement, released on Thursday morning.

A net 20 new pharmacies were opened, to extend the pharmacy network to 493.

Its Clicks ClubCard loyalty programme attracted nearly a million new customers from February 2017, taking its total to 7.5-million.

The retail chain raised its interim dividend by 16.5% to 102.5c, from 88c in the matching period.