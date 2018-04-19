Clicks expansion well ahead of target, says CEO David Kneale
Clicks expanded its store footprint by 24 during the six months to end-February, taking its total to 646 outlets.
"Clicks is anticipated to continue its growth momentum and will be opening 40 new stores this year, well ahead of the target of 25 to 30 stores," CEO David Kneale said in the retailer’s interim results statement, released on Thursday morning.
A net 20 new pharmacies were opened, to extend the pharmacy network to 493.
Its Clicks ClubCard loyalty programme attracted nearly a million new customers from February 2017, taking its total to 7.5-million.
The retail chain raised its interim dividend by 16.5% to 102.5c, from 88c in the matching period.
The group’s turnover grew 10% to R14bn, and net profit rose 16.4% to R677m
"Retail health and beauty sales, including Clicks and the franchise brands of The Body Shop, GNC and Claire’s, increased by 14.3%, driven by buoyant Christmas trading, appealing promotional offers and competitive pricing. Comparable stores sales grew by 8%," Kneale said.
No mention was made in the results statement of how its CD and DVD chain, Musica, is faring.
"Retail sales grew by 13.2% and by 7.2% in comparable stores, with selling price inflation of only 2.6%," the results statement said.
Its pharmaceutical wholesaler, UPD, grew turnover by 11%, and its market share to nearly 26% from under 25%, the results statement said.
Clicks reported its interim diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) grew 14.8%.
"The directors forecast that diluted HEPS for the financial year ending August 31 will increase by between 12% and 17% over the 2017 financial year," the results statement said.
