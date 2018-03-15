Companies / Retail & Consumer

TRADING UPDATE

Agribusiness Quantum to post cracking results

15 March 2018 - 06:14 Marc Hasenfuss
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN
Picture: 123RF/KOSTIC DUSAN

A powerful interim trading statement saw shares in agribusiness Quantum Foods — SA’s largest egg producer — scramble to a high.

On Wednesday, the poultry, eggs and animal feeds producer reported that headline earnings would surge more than 500% to 76c per share in the six months to end-December, with its egg business putting in a star performance.

Shares in Quantum, which was unbundled from consumer brands giant Pioneer Foods in 2014, reached 500c in fairly vibrant trade.

They closed at 405c on Tuesday and were trading at 270c less than six months ago.

The detailed trading statement followed an earlier business update in February that advised shareholders that the egg business had significant tailwinds. Average selling prices per dozen eggs had increased 32% in the first four months of the financial year, with production costs lower due to a decline in feed costs. Quantum was also helped by lower egg sales volumes as a result of avian influenza production losses, which firmed prices due to widespread market shortages.

Vunani Securities analyst Anthony Clark said the Quantum trading update pointed to "cracking results" and raised the possibility of a bumper dividend for shareholders.

"Lower input costs combined with higher egg prices when the avian influenza outbreak caused a national shortage of eggs meant a marked uplift in earnings," Clark said.

He cautioned that Quantum’s businesses were cyclical and that if the avian influenza was brought under control egg prices would normalise.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan said he hoped Quantum would benchmark against the best companies in the poultry sector.

"Like Astral Foods is the major force in the local chicken sector, I hope Quantum can become the Astral of the egg industry," Logan said.

hasenfussm@fm.co.za

MARC HASENFUSS: Do spin-offs live up to the spin?

History shows that spin-offs tend to surprise on the upside over the longer term
Opinion
28 days ago

Cape merger to create agriculture powerhouse

The combined entity will hold an attractive blend of local and export-orientated business
Companies
1 month ago

Shipshape fish and poultry firms lift profits

Sea Harvest says in its trading update that earnings will increase while Quantum forecasts improved performance for rest of financial year
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Thirteen key questions about VBS, Zuma's Nkandla ...
Companies
2.
SAA suspends executives after qualified audit ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
3.
EOH’s value takes a huge hit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Stadio set to train doctors and engineers
Companies
5.
ARC Investments chases acquisitions
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

ANTHONY CLARK: Agrishares: crop till you drop
Investing / Investors Monthly

Quantum Foods earnings leap on lower input costs
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Quantum Foods reaps benefits of low input costs
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.