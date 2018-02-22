Companies / Retail & Consumer

David Jones impairment drags Woolworths into a net loss

22 February 2018 - 08:04 Robert Laing
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.
Woolworths store at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

Woolworths cut its interim dividend by 18% to 108.5c from the 133c it paid in the first half of its previous financial year.

A R6.9bn impairment of its Australian department store chain David Jones dragged the retailer into net loss of R4.86bn for the 26 weeks to December 24 from a net profit of R3.32bn in the comparative period, its interim results released on Thursday morning showed.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excluded the impairment of David Jones, fell 15% to 206.3c.

The group’s overall interim revenue grew 3% to R36.3bn, thanks to its South African food division growing sales 9.3% to R14.5bn.

Its food division managed to mitigate a 5.3% decline in sales from David Jones to R7.6bn and a 0.2% decline in sales by its South African clothes division to R7.2bn.

The dip in its clothing sales was blamed on "underperformance of womenswear".

"In SA, trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in the second half, but should then improve, as the impact of the new political leadership resonates through the economy and consumer sentiment," CEO Ian Moir said.

"We are confident that our food business will continue to grow ahead of the market, and that recent changes made to design and buying structures in fashion, beauty and home are expected to improve the womenswear offering."

Woolworths sticks by its man Ian Moir

Following a R7bn writedown of Australian asset David Jones, eyebrows are raised over executive pay policy
Money & Investing
13 days ago

How the scramble out of SA backfired

Blue-chip firms, including Woolies, Brait, Mediclinic and Famous Brands (to name but a few), are bleeding from their blockbuster overseas deals
Features
14 days ago

Woolies's losses as deep as Davy Jones' locker

Woolworths's expansion down under turning pear-shaped for embattled CEO
Business
25 days ago

The worst deal in corporate history

In 2001, during the heady tech boom, Time Warner, film company HBO and Warner Bros struck a US$350bn merger with Internet service provider AOL. The ...
Features
14 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
What the Dutch court ruling means for Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Protesting workers shut down Guptas coal mine
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff’s early bond sale plan falls short
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Government may sell some of its properties to ...
Companies
5.
Discovery’s strong performance sets foundation ...
Companies / Healthcare

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.