David Jones impairment drags Woolworths into a net loss

Woolworths cut its interim dividend by 18% to 108.5c from the 133c it paid in the first half of its previous financial year.

A R6.9bn impairment of its Australian department store chain David Jones dragged the retailer into net loss of R4.86bn for the 26 weeks to December 24 from a net profit of R3.32bn in the comparative period, its interim results released on Thursday morning showed.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS), which excluded the impairment of David Jones, fell 15% to 206.3c.

The group’s overall interim revenue grew 3% to R36.3bn, thanks to its South African food division growing sales 9.3% to R14.5bn.

Its food division managed to mitigate a 5.3% decline in sales from David Jones to R7.6bn and a 0.2% decline in sales by its South African clothes division to R7.2bn.

The dip in its clothing sales was blamed on "underperformance of womenswear".

"In SA, trading conditions are expected to remain challenging in the second half, but should then improve, as the impact of the new political leadership resonates through the economy and consumer sentiment," CEO Ian Moir said.

"We are confident that our food business will continue to grow ahead of the market, and that recent changes made to design and buying structures in fashion, beauty and home are expected to improve the womenswear offering."