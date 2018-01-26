Rejuvenated LVMH gets boost from China’s resurgent luxury goods market
Paris — LVMH continues to get a boost from a luxury rebound in China, with demand for Louis Vuitton handbags and Dior perfumes racing ahead in the holiday season.
Fourth-quarter sales rose 11% on an organic basis, the Paris-based owner of luxury brands including Fendi and TAG Heuer said after markets closed on Thursday.
The sales increase beat the median analyst estimate of 8.9% in a Bloomberg News survey. The stock rose as much as 3.7% on Friday.
"We benefited from a highly dynamic Chinese market, which has continued to be the case in the very beginning of 2018," CEO Bernard Arnault said at a briefing.
The performance of every division matched or beat estimates in the period, with the company citing rapid gains for cosmetics and makeup in Asia over the full year.
Sales at French luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering, the owner of Gucci, have been surging ahead of smaller competitors as investments in updating their products and communicating with consumers online pay off.
China has re-emerged as the industry’s growth engine after luxury sales slumped during a multiyear crackdown on corruption.
LVMH’s full-year profit from recurring operations rose 18% to €8.3bn. The company said it was "cautiously confident" for 2018 despite "unfavourable currencies and geopolitical uncertainties".
Less upside?
"After the strong outperformance in the share price since 2016, we see less potential upside in 2018," wrote Hermine de Bentzmann, an analyst at Raymond James. "It will probably be difficult to duplicate double-digit growth levels across divisions and an underlying margin jump."
One boost may come from Hedi Slimane, after LVMH announced Sunday that the designer would take over its Celine brand, scaling up the womenswear label with new products including menswear, perfume and haute couture.
"He has a strong track record," wrote John Guy, an analyst at MainFirst Bank, citing the designer’s turnaround of Kering’s Saint Laurent and relaunch of Dior menswear in the early 2000s.
Arnault said he was aiming for Celine to generate sales of between €2bn and €3bn within about five years, up from a current level of nearly €1bn.
Last April, LVMH agreed to pay about €6.5bn to take full control of Christian Dior, the fashion house Arnault had kept in a separate holding company since the 1980s.
The CEO repeated his amazement over negative interest rates and the ease of borrowing.
"Equity prices are stratospheric," Arnault said. "We’re in a period of total irrationality."
Bloomberg
