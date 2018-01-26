Companies / Retail & Consumer

Rejuvenated LVMH gets boost from China’s resurgent luxury goods market

26 January 2018 - 12:19 Robert Williams
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Picture: REUTERS
LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault. Picture: REUTERS

Paris — LVMH continues to get a boost from a luxury rebound in China, with demand for Louis Vuitton handbags and Dior perfumes racing ahead in the holiday season.

Fourth-quarter sales rose 11% on an organic basis, the Paris-based owner of luxury brands including Fendi and TAG Heuer said after markets closed on Thursday.

The sales increase beat the median analyst estimate of 8.9% in a Bloomberg News survey. The stock rose as much as 3.7% on Friday.

"We benefited from a highly dynamic Chinese market, which has continued to be the case in the very beginning of 2018," CEO Bernard Arnault said at a briefing.

The performance of every division matched or beat estimates in the period, with the company citing rapid gains for cosmetics and makeup in Asia over the full year.

Sales at French luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering, the owner of Gucci, have been surging ahead of smaller competitors as investments in updating their products and communicating with consumers online pay off.

China has re-emerged as the industry’s growth engine after luxury sales slumped during a multiyear crackdown on corruption.

LVMH’s full-year profit from recurring operations rose 18% to €8.3bn. The company said it was "cautiously confident" for 2018 despite "unfavourable currencies and geopolitical uncertainties".

Less upside?

"After the strong outperformance in the share price since 2016, we see less potential upside in 2018," wrote Hermine de Bentzmann, an analyst at Raymond James. "It will probably be difficult to duplicate double-digit growth levels across divisions and an underlying margin jump."

One boost may come from Hedi Slimane, after LVMH announced Sunday that the designer would take over its Celine brand, scaling up the womenswear label with new products including menswear, perfume and haute couture.

"He has a strong track record," wrote John Guy, an analyst at MainFirst Bank, citing the designer’s turnaround of Kering’s Saint Laurent and relaunch of Dior menswear in the early 2000s.

Arnault said he was aiming for Celine to generate sales of between €2bn and €3bn within about five years, up from a current level of nearly €1bn.

Last April, LVMH agreed to pay about €6.5bn to take full control of Christian Dior, the fashion house Arnault had kept in a separate holding company since the 1980s.

The CEO repeated his amazement over negative interest rates and the ease of borrowing.

"Equity prices are stratospheric," Arnault said. "We’re in a period of total irrationality."

Bloomberg

Audemars Piguet to sell second-hand watches in stand-alone shops

CEO Francois-Henry Bennahmias says the preowned business could be 10 to 20 times the size of the market for new watches
Companies
9 days ago

Kering share falls after announcing plan to give up control of Puma

Kering follows rivals in cleaning up its portfolio after LVMH sold Donna Karan and Hermes International divested Leica
Companies
13 days ago

Valentino plans listing in Milan

Qatari owner has hesitated since 2015, but the step-up in fashion from a slowdown is prompting two other Italian houses to also consider initial ...
Companies
1 month ago

Richemont makes up for lost time

Richemont’s share price has soared 34% in 2017
Companies
3 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Cyril Ramaphosa to tackle Mining Charter impasse
Companies / Mining
2.
Is Woolworths ‘in need of a shake-up’?
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
EXCLUSIVE: PIC takes 25% stake in ZAR X
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Woolworths reveals R7bn David Jones setback
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Eskom’s new board will review U-turn on McKinsey ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.