Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pioneer’s shares fall after profit warning

23 October 2017 - 09:51 Robert Laing
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Pioneer Foods’s share price fell 6% to R110.62 early on Monday morning after it warned shareholders its earnings for the year to end-September had halved.

Pioneer said it expected to report on November 20 that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) would fall to between R3.98 and R4.70 from the previous year’s R9.04.

Revenue decreased by between 4% and 6% from the R20.6bn in the comparative period due to a combination of deflation, volume declines and resistance to price increases, the trading statement said.

"The unfavourable maize procurement position entered into in 2016 muted the performance of the maize category until June. Maize has since been milled at market-related cost.

"Fruit export performance, given the shortage of raisin stock in the first half of the financial year, was further impacted by the lower US dollar prices realised and a stronger rand," Pioneer said.

By 9.30am the stock had recouped some of the losses, to trade 2.36% lower at R115.20.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Koko inquiry hangs in the balance after ‘thuggish ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Why Brian Molefe’s Eskom exit plan raises ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Koko inquiry in limbo over ‘thuggish threats’
Companies / Energy
4.
First black woman set to be bank CEO
Companies / Financial Services
5.
JSE to delve into Nova directors’ credentials
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Opening more stores is just the right medicine for Dis-Chem
Companies / Healthcare

How UFO acquisition will boost Lewis
Companies / Retail & Consumer

COMPANY COMMENT: Pick n Pay down amid retail price pressure
Companies

Quantum Foods reaps benefits of low input costs
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.