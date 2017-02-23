Cost control keeps Massmart buoyant

Tight cost control helped Massmart fend off tough trading conditions in the year to end-December as it lifted its trading profit 11.9% to R2.6bn.

Africa’s second-largest retailer grew its headline earnings 15.6% to R1.3bn from the year-earlier period.

Total sales were up 7.7% to R91.3bn while comparable store sales rose 5.4%. Product inflation as at 6.7%.

Nineteen stores were opened and 10 closed, which resulted in a total of 412 stores at December 2016. Gross margin inched up to 19% from 18.9%.

Operating expenses were tightly controlled, increasing 7.7% over the previous year, and great expense control resulted in comparable expense growth of only 5.4%.