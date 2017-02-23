Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cost control keeps Massmart buoyant

Africa’s second-largest retailer manages to fend off tough trading conditions in the year to end-December with tight cost control

23 February 2017 - 10:48 AM Andries Mahlangu
Makro store in Midrand, Johannesburg. Picture: SOWETAN/ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Tight cost control helped Massmart fend off tough trading conditions in the year to end-December as it lifted its trading profit 11.9% to R2.6bn.

Africa’s second-largest retailer grew its headline earnings 15.6% to R1.3bn from the year-earlier period.

Total sales were up 7.7% to R91.3bn while comparable store sales rose 5.4%. Product inflation as at 6.7%.

Nineteen stores were opened and 10 closed, which resulted in a total of 412 stores at December 2016. Gross margin inched up to 19% from 18.9%.

Operating expenses were tightly controlled, increasing 7.7% over the previous year, and great expense control resulted in comparable expense growth of only 5.4%.

The group is split into four divisions:

• Masswarehouse, which houses Makro, grew sales 11%, outpacing product inflation of 6.5%. Excluding new stores, Masswarehouse grew sales 7.6%. Trading profit was up 4.4%.

• Masscash, whose brands include Cambridge Food and Jumbo Cash, grew sales 7.5%, while comparable sales rose 7.9%. Trading profit was up 28%.

• Massdiscounters, which houses Game and Dion Wired, grew sales 5.3% against product inflation of 4.8%. Excluding new stores, sales growth was 1.5%. Trading profit rose 54.8%.

• Massbuild grew sales 5.6% against production inflation of 4.7%. Comparable store growth was 1.7%. Trading update was up 2.7%.

The company declared a final dividend of 224.8c per share.

How big supermarket chains in southern Africa keep out small suppliers

Development programmes have had limited success because they are restricted in scale and scope, and lack regional perspective, writes Reena das Nair
Opinion
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

