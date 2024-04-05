Hunt for better services behind commercial property sales
FNB broker survey shows relocations are motivated by declining levels of service delivery
05 April 2024 - 05:00
The latest FNB Commercial Property Broker Survey has revealed that nearly 50% of property barons seeking to relocate are motivated by the desire to settle in cities that provide superior services. The survey also highlights the growing significance of water availability as a key factor influencing their decision.
The study sampled commercial property brokers in the six major metros of SA in the first quarter: the City of Joburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, eThekwini, City of Cape Town and Nelson Mandela Bay...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.