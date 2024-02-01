Can the Cape housing rally last?
Buy-to-let investors still looking to share in the spoils of the Mother City’s real estate boom need to be careful what and where they buy
01 February 2024 - 05:02
It’s no secret that, unlike housing markets in other metros, Cape Town has largely shrugged off the effects of higher interest rates.
In the rest of South Africa sales volumes and price growth have plummeted over the past two years, as inevitably happens in a rising rate cycle. But not in the Mother City. Cape Town’s residential real estate market has been buoyed by the post-Covid wave of semigration, widespread adoption of work-from-anywhere policies, the rise of digital nomads and a strong rebound in international tourists and investors. ..
