Waterfall City
Balwin and Attacq team up to tackle Gauteng delays
14 March 2024 - 05:00
JSE-listed property groups Balwin and Attacq have teamed up in a bid to compel the Gauteng government to speed up upgrades to the K60 Midrand highway, which is key to their multibillion-rand projects in Waterfall City, arguing that the delays are pushing up costs and placing jobs at risk.
Attacq’s Waterfall project is made up of a 42ha logistics precinct which is centrally located between Pretoria, Johannesburg and Sandton...
