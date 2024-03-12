Business Day TV talks to Seleho Tsatsi from Anchor Capital
Government officials implicated in state capture don’t regard commission’s findings against them as impediment
A total of 1,787 people were murdered between October and December, registering an increase of 3.8%, according to the quarterly crime statistics
The party says maintenance must be the responsibility of line departments rather than centralised under the public works department
The platform makes it simple for people to send and receive money across banks
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi says results suggest a similar performance is on the cards for the first quarter of 2024
Business Day TV spoke to Technology Correspondent for Business Day, Mudiwa Gavaza
Ariel Henry to step down as regional leaders discuss framework for a political transition
Coach hints that some of the ‘old guard’ will be phased out over the next few seasons
Once the best source of sports news, it has now been relegated to the bench
Business Day TV spoke to Attacq CFO Raj Nana about the company’s decision to dispose of its remaining stake in MAS and the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) half-year results.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Attacq announces disposal of remaining stake in MAS
Business Day TV talks to Attacq CFO Raj Nana
