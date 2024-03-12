Companies / Property

WATCH: Attacq announces disposal of remaining stake in MAS

Business Day TV talks to Attacq CFO Raj Nana

12 March 2024 - 14:56
Attacq-owned Waterfall City in Midrand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Business Day TV spoke to Attacq CFO Raj Nana about the company’s decision to dispose of its remaining stake in MAS and the real estate investment trust’s (Reit) half-year results.

Business Day TV caught up with Attacq CFO Raj Nana to discuss the firm's decision to dispose of its remaining stake in MAS and to unpack the real estate investment trust's half-year results.

