Vukile sees annual dividend rising after strong interim performance
JSE-listed owner of malls in SA and Spain says footfall and sales recorded healthy growth in the six months to end-September
26 September 2023 - 11:59
Vukile Property Fund has flagged a rise in its full-year payout to shareholders after the owner of malls in SA and Spain reported improved footfall and sales in the six months to end-September.
In a pre-close half-year update on Tuesday, the company said it sees its dividend per share rising 7%-9% to 120c-123c for the year to end-March 2024. Funds from operations, a measure of the cash generated by a real estate investment trust, are forecast to increase 3%-5% to 148c-152c...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.