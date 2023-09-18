Cash-strapped SMEs move to smaller spaces, Inospace survey shows
Tenants are renting extra space on demand instead of bigger facilities amid rising need for micro logistics
18 September 2023 - 06:00
Inospace, SA’s largest owner and operator of last-mile logistics parks, says tenants facing economic pressures are downsizing to smaller logistics spaces to remain operational.
The August survey of nearly 2,000 of its tenants across its 52 parks in Cape Town and Johannesburg shows that small and medium enterprise (SME) tenants are seeking small spaces of 50m²-100m². In some cases they are prepared to pay more for the limited space...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.