Rescuers sell R650m of Rebosis’s assets
Disposals to Hemipac Investments follow announcement in August of sale of 27 properties for R7bn
05 September 2023 - 18:38
Rebosis Property Fund’s business rescue practitioners (BRPs) will sell 10 of the stricken group’s office properties to Hemipac Investments for R650m.
The properties include three vacant buildings, six multi-tenanted ones and single occupied building in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Mbombela and Pretoria. Sale proceeds will be used to reduce the group’s debt...
