Exemplar hikes dividend as it looks beyond Eskom

The rural and township mall investor continues to expand its rooftop solar power

BL Premium
29 May 2023 - 14:18 Nico Gous

Rural and township mall investor Exemplar REITail upped its dividend by one-fifth as it looks to reduce its reliance on municipal utilities and power from troubled state-owned utility Eskom.

“The Exemplar portfolio continues to strengthen despite the current market challenges,” CEO Jason McCormick said in a statement...

