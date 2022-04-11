Grit buys 78% stake in Gateway asset manager
The acquisition will enable the company to deliver enhanced profitable growth and superior returns to shareholders
11 April 2022 - 23:11
Grit Real Estate Income Group has acquired a 77.95% controlling stake of Africa Property Development Managers (APDM), the external asset manager of Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA).
The acquisition will be settled through a vendor placement of over 17-million new ordinary shares for 47.37% interest, and a cash payment of $7.59m to Gateway Partners for their 30.58% interest. The initial agreement with Gateway Partners envisaged that the consideration would be paid by an issue of new ordinary shares at the issue price...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now