Companies / Property

Rebosis Property Fund: from JSE listing to business rescue

In just more than a decade, the first black-owned property fund to enter the bourse chooses a last resort to save itself

BL Premium
03 November 2022 - 20:42 Denise Mhlanga

Rebosis Property Fund tumbled into business rescue in August, heralding a new and uncertain era for what was once a promising black-owned real estate firm.   

The process, known in commercial law parlance as business rescue, allows turnaround specialists to temporarily delay creditor claims from a company while it works out a plan to revive itself. ..

