Though Fortress Reit is having hiccups with its unresolved capital structure, resulting in the company not paying dividends, it has delivered a strong set of results for the financial year ended June 2022.
In August, the majority of Fortress Reit A and B shareholders voted against the proposed share scheme in which Fortress proposed to exchange each A-ordinary share for 3.01 B-shares. If shareholders had voted in favour of the proposed scheme, they could have enjoyed R1.707bn in distributable earnings for the 2022 financial year...
Fortress delivers strong results but holds back on dividend
