Spear Reit eyes growth opportunities thanks to semigration

The fund sees numerous new growth nodes with businesses and people relocating to the Western Cape

01 September 2022 - 15:38 Denise Mhlanga

Western Cape-focused Spear Reit says the real estate market in the region has shown consistent resilience, with rising semigration providing opportunities to expand its portfolio.

Semigration — the movement of people from one province or city to another — accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic due to remote working. Some businesses also semigrated to other regions, with the Western Cape benefiting the most...

