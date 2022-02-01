National STATE CAPTURE How Lynne Brown cleared the way for Denel’s destruction Zondo blasts the former public enterprises minister for helping the Guptas siphon off tens of millions of rand from state-owned arms manufacturer B L Premium

Acting chief justice Raymond Zondo stopped short of recommending criminal prosecution against Lynne Brown as he blasted the former public enterprises minister for using her influential position to help the Guptas siphon off tens of millions of rand from Denel.

Brown took on the role at a time when Denel was pumping profits and sitting on billions of rand in an order book, a rare sight for a state-owned enterprise (SOE) and a feat credited to three former executives, including former CEO Riaz Saloojee...