JSE censures property financier TUHF for tardy reporting
25 January 2022 - 08:54
The JSE has publicly censured inner-city housing financier The Trust for Urban Housing Finance (TUHF), for late publication of information relevant to its bond holders, including that its credit rating had been downgraded to a negative outlook.
The breaches concerned a since-delisted R1bn note programme, with TUHF failing to perform calculations and measurements on its bond covenants in its reporting for three quarters, the last to end-December 2020...
