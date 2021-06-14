Urban housing trust launches social bonds
The first financial service provider in SA to offer a social impact linked bond
14 June 2021 - 19:16
Inner city housing financier The Trust for Urban Housing Finance (TUHF) has launched SA’s first bonds designed to raise money for socially responsible initiatives for the benefit of investors in low-cost housing projects.
TUHF is a nonbank financial services company that borrows money from capital markets and invests it in inner-city areas, extending finance to small-scale property entrepreneurs who want to grow their rental businesses...
