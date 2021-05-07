Companies / Property Easing restrictions have benefited retail portfolio, says Liberty Two Degrees The mall owner provided rental relief to tenants, who suffered as consumer spending collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic BL PREMIUM

Liberty Two Degrees, which owns a mix of shopping malls and office space, said on Friday it was seeing signs of improvement in its retail portfolio, thanks to the easing of government-imposed restrictions while the office portfolio was struggling as most people were still working from home.

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which owns stakes in Sandton City, the mixed-use Melrose Arch precinct, Eastgate and Nelson Mandela Square, among other assets, said turnover contracted by 3.9% in the three months to March, which was an improvement from a contraction of 9.3% in prior quarter...