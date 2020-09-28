Companies / Property

Liberty Two Degrees’ rent collection and mall activity is on the mend

Latest weekend footcount across portfolio is at 80% of 2019 levels, landlord says

28 September 2020 - 09:18 Karl Gernetzky
Sandton City Shopping Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED
Sandton City Shopping Centre. Picture: SUPPLIED

Property group Liberty Two Degrees has experienced a steady increase in activity at its malls after a further easing of SA’s lockdown conditions in September.

The latest weekend footcount across the portfolio is at 80% of 2019 levels, the group said in a trading update, with the top performer being Eastgate in Gauteng at 97%.

The monthly portfolio foot count at end-August improved to 68% of the comparative 2019 level, Liberty Two Degrees said.

At end-June the group had a portfolio worth R8.7bn, including a quarter stake in Sandton City.

Rental collections, based on the full amounts due and before any rental relief, increased to 74% at end-August, from 38% in April and 45% in May, the group said.

“The portfolio has seen a gradual improvement in turnover as the lockdown levels have been eased, allowing retailers to resume trading and drawing customers back to our retail environments,” the statement reads.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

