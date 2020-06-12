Stenprop says Covid-19 may help its shift to multi-let assets

UK-focused industrial landlord Stenprop says the battering that the property sector is taking from Covid-19 may help it pursue its ambition of becoming entirely focused on multi-let industrial assets.

The company, which is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, said on Thursday Covid-19 may boost demand for these types of rental, and provide acquisition opportunities.

Stenprop said most of its customer base were able to work with some degree of social distancing during the pandemic, and had e-commerce as part of their distribution chain, or as a sales channel.

The group kept its total dividend for the year to end-March unchanged at 6.75p, saying profit after tax fell 34% to £15.6m (R335.7m).

“The new financial year is likely to be challenging with Covid-19 and Brexit headwinds but we are well positioned to meet these challenges with exposure to resilient assets, a strong balance sheet and free cash of approximately £70m,” said CEO Paul Arenson.

“While we acknowledge the need for caution, we are keen to start taking advantage of the conditions to acquire additional estates at attractive risk-adjusted pricing.”

The group’s multi-let industrial portfolio represented 58% of the total property portfolio valued at £532.6m at the end of March, up from 42.7% a year earlier.

