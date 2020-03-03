Attacq ups distribution guidance as Waterfall development pays off

Property group Attacq, the majority owner of the Mall of Africa, says improved trading at the mall in Midrand lifted its distribution by double digits in its half-year to end-December.

The company grew its interim dividend per share 11.1% to 45c, with it also raising its distribution guidance for the full year to 10%, having given a range of 8% to 10% previously.

Attacq is the real estate investment trust (Reit) behind the development of Waterfall City in Midrand.

The group said on Tuesday rental income from its SA portfolio increased 12.6% to R1.1bn, partially due to additional rental income from recently completed buildings.

Core distributable earnings increased 23.9% to R350.1m, with the company also benefiting from growth in dividends from MAS Real Estate, of which it owns just over a fifth.

The group opted to retain some of the distributable earnings to fund further capital developments.

“We are pleased with the results achieved for the six months ended 31 December 2019, as they attest to the success of our strategy and the quality of our portfolio,” said CEO Melt Hamman.

The value of the group’s SA portfolio is R20.7bn.

