Companies / Property

News Leader

WATCH: How Attacq rewarded shareholders

Attacq CEO Melt Hamman talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results

11 September 2019 - 10:07 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA
Picture: 123RF/TAKASHI HONMA

Freshly completed buildings at Attacq’s Midrand development are already paying off for the group, and revenue growth from the project has helped the investment trust grow distributable earnings by 17%.

However, the company’s net asset value has declined due to impairments related to reducing its rest of Africa exposure.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Melt Hamman to talk about the company’s full-year results. ​

Or listen to the full audio:

Subscribe: iono.fm | SpotifyApple PodcastsPocket Casts | Player.fm 

Attacq’s Waterfall developments start to pay off

Real estate investment trust ups its full-year dividend 10% for the year to end-June, boosted by revenue from Waterfall City
Companies
1 day ago

JSE should feel pressure from Naspers and miners on Tuesday

Risk appetite improves on hopes of stimulus from major global economies, pressure on miners and Tencent could keep the JSE lower
Markets
1 day ago

JSE drops after Chinese data weighs on sentiment

Statistics SA is expected to release manufacturing production for July on Tuesday
Markets
1 day ago

Eastern Europe rising

The JSE’s battered real estate sector appears dirt cheap but property punters need to tread with caution, writes Joan Muller
Companies
1 week ago

Property funds: safe as houses?

Property was the strongest asset class up to the end of 2017, until financial engineering spoilt the party
Companies
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.