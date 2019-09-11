News Leader
WATCH: How Attacq rewarded shareholders
Attacq CEO Melt Hamman talks to Business Day TV about the company’s full-year results
11 September 2019 - 10:07
Freshly completed buildings at Attacq’s Midrand development are already paying off for the group, and revenue growth from the project has helped the investment trust grow distributable earnings by 17%.
However, the company’s net asset value has declined due to impairments related to reducing its rest of Africa exposure.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Melt Hamman to talk about the company’s full-year results.
Or listen to the full audio: