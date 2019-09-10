Attacq’s Waterfall developments start to pay off

Attacq, the largest landlord in SA’s fastest-growing node Waterfall City, says its Mall of Africa and investments in Europe will continue to drive income growth as it begins to reward investors who backed it when it listed six years ago.

The group, which is paying dividends since converting to a real estate investment trust, delivered 10.1% dividend growth in the year to June 2019, which was ahead of its guidance of between 7.5% and 9.5% and superior to its peers, who have averaged around 2%.

Attacq also said it expected to grow its dividend between 8% and 10% in the year to June 2020, despite having to exit failed investments in Africa and its involvement in the bailout of Edcon, which entailed landlords buying stakes in the retailer or reducing its rent.

CEO Melt Hamman said Attacq’s distributable earnings increased 17.1% to R664.1m in the reporting period.