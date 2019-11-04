Delta Property Fund cuts dividend as outlook darkens

Delta Property Fund, which draws the bulk of its revenue from government tenants, said on Monday it had trimmed its distribution in its six months to end August to bolster its balance sheet and invest in buildings up for lease renewals.

The company declared a dividend of 12.19c for the period, a 69% decline from the prior comparative period, a contractual rental income fell 3.5% to R766m. This was due to increased vacancies, disposals of assets held for sale and rental reversions.

The company had achieved distribution per share of 30.48c, but has held off on its dividend to invest in assets that will meet tenant requirements.

Delta expects its distributable earnings for its year to end-February 2020 to fall by between 12% and 15%.

The company is currently investing R40m in its Beacon Hill office park in King William's Town following the conclusion of a five-year lease, while spending R32.5m on a fire-compliance project at its Poyntons building in Pretoria.

In 2018, then Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga shut down Poyntons, which houses the department of correctional services on the basis that it was unsafe.

Delta has a portfolio of 103 properties worth R11.3bn, and gets 40.3% of its revenue from the national government, and 20.8% from provincial governments.

Capital commitments, reduction of vacancies and refinancing of extended debt facilities also remain priority areas in its second half, the company said, with the recycling of capital in the current tough economic environment also being a focus area.

In morning trade Delta's share price was up 2.88%, but had still lost 76.22% so far in 2019.

