Delta Property Fund cuts dividend as outlook darkens

The company, which is facing rental reversions and rising vacancies, expects distribution per share to fall 12%-15% in year to end-February

04 November 2019 - 11:01 karl gernetzky
Delta Property Fund CEO Sandile Nomvete. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Delta Property Fund, which draws the bulk of its revenue from government tenants, said on Monday it had trimmed its distribution in its six months to end August to bolster its balance sheet and invest in buildings up for lease renewals.

The company declared a dividend of 12.19c for the period, a 69% decline from the prior comparative period, a contractual rental income fell 3.5% to R766m. This was due to increased vacancies, disposals of assets held for sale and rental reversions.

The company had achieved distribution per share of 30.48c, but has held off on its dividend to invest in assets that will meet tenant requirements.

Delta expects its distributable earnings for its year to end-February 2020 to fall by between 12% and 15%.

The company is currently investing R40m in its Beacon Hill office park in King William's Town following the conclusion of a five-year lease, while spending R32.5m on a fire-compliance project at its Poyntons building in Pretoria.

In 2018, then Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga shut down Poyntons, which houses the department of correctional services  on the basis that it was unsafe.

Delta has a portfolio of 103 properties worth R11.3bn, and gets 40.3% of its revenue from the national government, and 20.8% from provincial governments.

Capital commitments, reduction of vacancies and refinancing of extended debt facilities also remain priority areas in its second half, the company said, with the recycling of capital in the current tough economic environment also being a focus area.

In morning trade Delta's share price was up 2.88%, but had still lost 76.22% so far in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rebosis and Delta merger talks continue

The two black-owned and managed funds announced their intention to merge in August
1 month ago

Property Fund hits all-time low as it warns of reduced distributions

The company suffered delays at its flagship project, a R9bn shopping centre in Fourways that is now Africa’s largest
1 month ago

Delta, Rebosis merger hits a snag

Redefine Properties says the deal won't benefit Delta's shareholders
2 months ago

Companies / Financial Services
Companies / Mining
Companies / Retail & Consumer
Companies / Financial Services
Delta sees good traction with state tenants lease renewals

WATCH: Why Delta lowered its earnings forecast

Cautious allocation funds: In a stable condition

Accelerate Property Fund takes earnings hit as it struggles to fill space

