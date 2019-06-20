Companies / Property

Accelerate Property Fund takes earnings hit as it struggles to fill space

Accelerate’s distributable earnings decline 10.8% on ‘unfavourable economic conditions’

20 June 2019 - 09:39 Nick Hedley
Fourways Mall. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Fourways Mall. Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Accelerate Property Fund, which owns Gauteng’s Cedar Square shopping centre, says earnings fell in the year to end-March as it accepted lower rentals to fill space.   

“The fund has experienced considerable income pressure on a number of fronts,” it said on Thursday, citing higher administered prices and finance costs, and pressure on rentals.

While the landlord reduced vacancies to 9%, from 10% a year before, “this came at a cost, including softer rentals to retain tenants, rent-free periods and tenant installations”.

Distributable earnings for the financial year declined 10.8% to R475.7m. Total distributions per share were lowered to 50.97c, from 57.55c previously.

“Unfavourable economic conditions continue to weigh heavily on property fundamentals and, in our view, the property sector will remain under pressure during 2019,” Accelerate said.

“Recent retailers’ results echo these sentiments, with consumers’ disposable income still under pressure and overall business sentiment poor.”

But the fund said the imminent opening of the Fourways Mall, in which it will hold a 50% stake, “is the most important milestone” since its listing in 2013.

“The super-regional centre has unsurpassed offerings to the public, including a particular focus on ‘shoppertainment’, and will anchor the fund and the Fourways node into the future.”

The mall could catalyse the Fourways area just as Sandton City had catalysed that precinct, Accelerate said.

Accelerate’s investment property portfolio was valued at R12.7bn at the end of March, an increase from R12.3bn a year before thanks mainly to its offshore assets.

The fund’s shares were 2.5% down at R3.18 in early trade on Thursday. In April 2018, the stock reached a high of R6.31.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za

