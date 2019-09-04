Activist investor to use transparency law against Safari
Chris Logan wants Safari to back up its reasons for spurning a R1.8bn takeover offer from Comprop
04 September 2019 - 19:17
Activist shareholder Chris Logan has asked Safari Investment to make public letters of shareholders opposed to a R1.8bn buyout offer from Community Property Company (Comprop).
His request, enforcing his legal right under SA’s transparency laws, comes after the shopping centre owner snubbed the offer from Comprop.
