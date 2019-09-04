Companies / Property Activist investor to use transparency law against Safari Chris Logan wants Safari to back up its reasons for spurning a R1.8bn takeover offer from Comprop BL PREMIUM

Activist shareholder Chris Logan has asked Safari Investment to make public letters of shareholders opposed to a R1.8bn buyout offer from Community Property Company (Comprop).

His request, enforcing his legal right under SA’s transparency laws, comes after the shopping centre owner snubbed the offer from Comprop.